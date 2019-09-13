Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents ‘Cascadia: The Hidden Fire,’ plus disaster preparedness fair Sept. 14

Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents, Cascadia: The Hidden Fire, an examination of the dynamic geology of our Cascadia region, how and why earthquakes occur, and the great risks we face from them, Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 pm at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

Discussion follows the film with special guest UW Professor Ken Creager, chair of the Earth and Space Sciences Department.

The film caps a daylong disaster preparedness fair presented by Jack Robinson, American Red Cross specialist. The fair starts at 9 a.m. at the EUUC and resources will be available before and after the film.

Edmonds Unitarian Universalist is located at 8109 224th St. S.W., Edmonds.