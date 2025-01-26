Sno-King International Folk Dance Club sponsoring Sweethearts Dance Feb. 8

In the month with Valentine’s Day, Sno-King International Folk Dance Club will honor all couples who met at folk dancing by having a Sweethearts Dance from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb 8 at Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood. “You needn’t bring a sweetheart as we will dance with you,” the club said in a news release.
Besides the Feb. 8 party, the club meets for dances every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m.,with line, couple, set and individual dances. This month the club is teaching a couple dance from Israel, a circle from Croatia and a no-partner gypsy dance from Slavonia. Feb. 12 is set dance teaching night, when a Scottish set will be taught starting at 6:45 p.m.
Cedar Valley Grange is located at 20526 52nd Ave. W. Cost of admissio is $8. Learn more at www.sno-king.org, dancesnoking@gmail.com or 425-610-0393 (leave a message).
