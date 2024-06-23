Sno-King International Folk Dance Club invites you to their Wednesday dances

Get out your dancing shoes and join Sno-King International Folk Dance Club from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays at Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood, featuring folk dances from around the world.

The club does couple, line, circle, individual and set dances, and will supply the partners. There is a half hour of requests, followed by a short lesson and a program of dances, plus more requests.

The folk dance club is hosting a patriotic Second Saturday Party July 13, when they will celebrate Independence Day, do some American dances and serve strawberries and ice cream. There’s also a Second Wednesday set dance lesson July 10, when Mary Ann Tracy will teach The City of Belfast, a Scottish country dance. This lesson starts early, at 6:45 p.m.