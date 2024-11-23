Sno-King International Folk Dance Club hosting events in December

To start the holidays off with a bang, Sno-King International Folk Dance Club is having a party on Wednesday, Dec. 4, with live music from the band Invartim. Break out your ethnic costumes if you have them; finger-food treats to share will be appreciated.

The club dances around the world every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood, with couple, set and no-partner folk dances. There is usually a program with room for requests. Partners aren’t required.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 is set night. Starting at 6:45 p.m. there will be a half hour of requested set dances, after which other dances can be requested.

Saturday Dec. 14, 7-9 p.m. is the club’s Winter Solstice Party.

While there is no dance on Christmas, the club will dance from 2-4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Cost is $8. Learn more at www.sno-king.org , dancesnoking@gmail.com or 425-610-0303 (leave a message).