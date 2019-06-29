Sno-King International Folk Dance Club dance party June 29

Get the jump on Independence Day as Sno-King International Folk Dance Club is throwing a dance party Saturday, June 29, ending with strawberries and ice cream. The event will be at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The organization does dances from many lands, including partner, no-partner, and set dance. You don’t need to bring a partner.

Donation is $8 non-members, $6 members. Yearly membership is only $15 ($25 for a family).

For more information call 949-646-7082 email [email protected] or visit www.sno-king.org