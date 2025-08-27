Sno-King International Folk Dance Club celebrates Oktoberfest with live music Sept. 24

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Sno-King International Folk Dance Club invites the community to celebrate Oktoberfest 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The event will feature the rollicking sounds of the Folk Voice Duo. Feel free to dress in dirndls and lederhosen.

In other September events, there will be Romanian dancing, as two Romanian dances will be taught: One with a satisfying lot of stamping and one more lyrical.

You can join Sno-King every Wednesday and do dances from around the world. We thrive on variety, so we include partner, no-partner and set dances. It’s fine to come as a single; someone will dance with you. And there is always room for your requests.

September highlights:

Beginners’ classes: Wednesdays, Sept. 3, 17, at 6:30 p.m.

Scottish set dance: Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 6:45 p.m.

Monthly party: Saturday, Sept. 13, 7-9 p.m. (bring snacks to share)

Oktoberfest with Folk Voice Duo: Wednesday, Sept. 24, 7-9 p.m.

Regular weekly dances are held on Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. with a suggested donation of $8. First-time dancers attend free.

If you haven’t tried this kind of dancing, why not give it a whirl?

For more information, visit www.sno-king.org, email dancesnoking@gmail.com, or call 425-610-9393.