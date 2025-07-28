Sno-King Folk Dance Club welcomes locals with global rhythms in Lynnwood

The Sno-King International Folk Dance Club invites locals to step into a world of music and movement every Wednesday evening at the Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood from 7 to 9 p.m.. Dancers of all levels can enjoy partner, no-partner and set dances from across the globe, including dances from Poland, Scotland, Serbia, Bulgaria and France.
A beginner-friendly class starts at 6:30 p.m. except on the second Wednesday of the month — Aug. 13 — when a set dance is taught at 6:45 p.m. Late arrivals may not be accommodated that night, and no beginner class will be held.
On Saturday, Aug. 9, the group hosts its monthly Second Saturday party from 7 to 9 p.m. with open dancing but no instruction. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks and dress in traditional folk attire.
Admission is $8 with the first visit free. For more information, visit www.sno-king.org, email dancesnoking@gmail.com, or call 425-610-9393.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.