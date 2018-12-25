Sno-King Folk Dance Club to host birthday dance Jan. 12

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club is celebrating its 32nd birthday with a dance from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The evening will include dances from many countries, including partner, no-partner and set dances. No partner necessary. Come and request your favorite dances.

The party will finish with birthday cake. Ethnic costumes are encouraged.

The club teaches at regular dances, every Wednesday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. Lesson at 7:30 p.m.. Wednesday is all requests, and Saturday has a program of dances, with room for requests.

The donation for this party is $8 for non-members and free for members. All other dances are $8 for non-members and $6 for members. Yearly membership is only $15 ($25 for a family).

For information, call 949-646-7082 or email [email protected].