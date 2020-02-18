Sno-King Folk Dance Club Sweetheart Dance and Benefit set for Feb. 22 in Lynnwood

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club will be hosting a Sweetheart Dance and Benefit, with music by Folk Voice Band, from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood.

All proceeds will be matched and given to the Youth Fund of Northwest Folkdancers, Inc., sending young people to Stockton Folk Dance Camp.

The event will include couple, no-partner, and set dances, and you don’t need to bring a partner. Finger food snacks are appreciated.

This is the club’s Valentine’s dance, honoring couples who met while folk dancing, so attendees are invited to dress in reds and pinks.

Cedar Valley Grange is located at 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Suggested donation is $8, or if you give more, it will also be matched. Visit www.sno-king.org or email dancesnoking@gmail.com for more information.

The club meets every Saturday from 7-9:30 p.m. and Wednesday 7-9 p.m. Regular dances are $8 for non-members and $6 for members, and annual membership is $15, or $25 for a family.