Sno-King Dance Club hosting Halloween party Oct. 27

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club invites the community to its Halloween Party from 7-9:30 a.m. at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Wear a costume and win a prize. There will be dances from many countries, including partner, no-partner and set dances, and you don’t need to bring a partner. Finger-food potluck dishes are encouraged.

The grange has a hardwood dance floor and plenty of free parking.

Sno-King also hosts regular dances including lessons every Wednesday and Saturday, starting at 7 pm. Wednesday is all requests, and Saturday has a program of dances, with room for requests.

The donation is $8 for non-members and $6 for members. Yearly membership is only $15 ($25 for a family). For information, call 949-646-7082, email [email protected] or visit www.sno-king.org