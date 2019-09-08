Sno-King Chorale’s first rehearsal of season Sept. 10 — and you’re invited

The first rehearsal of the season for Sno-King Community Chorale is Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., Edmonds Church of God, 8224-220th St. S.W.

The chorale is a non-audition group led by artistic director/conductor, Dustin Willetts. The season program includes the Holiday Magic concert Dec.14 at Edmonds Center for the Arts, followed by a three-choir performance of Carmina Burana (with Kulshan Chorus of Bellingham and Cantabile Choir of Mt. Vernon), performed at three different locations in May and June 2020.

The season will end with a trip to Croatia, continuing the chorale’s tradition of spreading the joy of music globally whenever possible.

The group rehearses at Mill Creek Hall, Edmonds Community College campus, every Tuesday from 7-9:15 p.m. Learn more at sno-kingchorale.org.