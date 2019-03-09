Sno-King Chorale breaks tradition in March 16 ‘Changing Seasons’ concert

If you’re accustomed to hearing more “traditional” classical music in the annual Sno-King Community Chorale Musica da Coro performances, this year’s concert at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood will introduce you to striking and beautiful compositions by one of today’s most gifted young composers, Jake Runestad. And, if you’re fond of Robert Frost’s simple, sensitive and nostalgic poetry, you’ll love Frostiana, the poems set to music by world-renowned composer Randall Thompson.

Soloists soprano Lyndee White, tenor Joel Cummings, baritone Brian Hodder, a chamber orchestra and pianist Debra DeMiero will accompany the chorale, conducted by artistic director/conductor Dustin Willetts.

Also performing will be the crowd favorite Vocal Lab ensemble. Tickets for the Saturday, March 16, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances are available at brownpapertickets.com or sno-kingchorale.org or at the door. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 6215 – 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.