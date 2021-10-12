Sno-Isle Libraries to welcome speculative fiction superstars for virtual Oct. 19 talk

Two of today’s most popular acclaimed authors from the world of speculative fiction are gearing up for their virtual visit to Sno-Isle Libraries’ Open Book online author series to share their fantastic worlds. Rebecca Roanhorse and P. Djèlí Clark will offer an hour (or more) of entertaining banter on their award-winning, bestselling novels at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Register in advance for this Zoom webinar.

“Think of speculative fiction as a mix of science fiction and fantasy, but it’s bigger than either genre,” Sno-Isle Libraries Programming Coordinator Anne Murphy said.

In the last four years, Roanhorse and Clark have taken the speculative fiction genre by storm.

“With a combined seven Hugo, Nebula, and Locus awards between them and many more nominations, it’s exciting for us to have this rare opportunity bringing two of today’s best speculative fiction writers together for an evening of conversation,” Murphy said. “They’re both skillful world-builders who weave mythology and magic into their stories.”

Roanhorse’s novels include “Trail of Lightning,” a 2019 Locus winner for first novel and 2018 Nebula finalist, and “Storm of Locusts.” Her short story “Welcome to Your Authentic Indian Experience,” which won the 2018 Hugo Award and 2017 Nebula Award for best novelette, is published in “The New Voices of Science Fiction.” Her young-adult novel “Race to the Sun” was a 2021 Locus finalist.

Her newest work is “Black Sun,” an epic fantasy page-turner set in Mesoamerica. It won the 2021 Alex Award and was a finalist for the 2020 Nebula and 2021 Hugo awards.

Clark is the author of “A Master of Djinn,” the first full-length novel that takes place in the Dead Djinn Universe. Prepare to enter an alternate Cairo where humans and otherworldly beings coexist.

Clark’s other fiction works have been critically acclaimed.

“Ring Shout” won the 2021 Locus Award and 2020 Nebula for best novella and was a finalist for the 2021 Hugo Award and 2020 Shirley Jackson Award.

“The Black God’s Drums” was a 2019 Hugo Finalist and a 2018 Nebula Finalist.

“The Haunting of Tram Car 015” was a 2019 Nebula Finalist.

His short story “The Secret Lives of the Nine Negro Teeth of George Washington” won the 2018 Nebula and 2019 Locus awards and was a 2019 Hugo finalist. It’s published in “The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2019” anthology.

Roanhorse lives in northern New Mexico. Her cultural background is Ohkay Owingeh/Black, making her a “Navajo in-law.” She is a graduate of Yale University and a lawyer.

Clark works as an academic historian. He blends his interest in history and the social world with speculative fiction, and has written articles on issues ranging from racism and H.P. Lovecraft to critiques of George Schuyler’s “Black Empire.”

This Open Book conversation will be recorded and posted for 90 days on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel.