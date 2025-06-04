Sno-Isle Libraries Third Graders Read Together program sparks lifelong love of learning

Third grade is considered a pivotal point in a child’s education because it marks a transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn,” Sno-Isle Libraries says. Since 2013, Sno-Isle has partnered with schools to support this important milestone through its Third Graders Read Together program.

According to a Sno-Isle news release, the program makes reading fun, prepares students to thrive in school and sparks a lifelong love of learning. The program is based on books that are nominees for the Washington Library Association’s OTTER Award, known for their motto, “books kids like, not books adults think kids should like.”

Voting for their favorite book was one of many exciting activities for participating third graders. The winning OTTER book for 2025 is The Skull by Jon Klassen.

This year, Sno-Isle Libraries also hosted two online author and illustrator events for an estimated 1,004 students. Kelly Starling Lyons, author of the Miles Lewis series, was one of the featured speakers. The other was Jon Klassen, author and illustrator of The Skull.

A school librarian from Cathcart Elementary said, “The students always walk away from these visits with abetter understanding of how much work writing is and being inspired to make their own fan fiction.

Many kids report that they like getting to know more about authors’ lives.”

Since its creation, the Third Graders Read Together program has grown from 29 to 80 schools, with an estimated 6,600 students participating this year. The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation supports the program by providing 3,550 OTTER books to schools and classrooms throughout Snohomish and Island counties.

The OTTER Award books represent diverse cultures, individuals with disabilities, and those who are neurodivergent — offering readers a broader understanding of different life experiences, as well as the opportunity to see themselves reflected in the stories.

Sno-Isle Libraries said looks forward to a new class of third graders ready to read together next school year. Until then, children can participate in the Summer Reading program, which encourages them to keep reading to maintain their reading skills.