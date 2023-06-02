Sno-Isle Libraries’ summer reading program for kids and teens underway

Sno-Isle Libraries Summer Reading program is designed to foster the love of reading in kids and teens across Island and Snohomish counties. All summer long, kids and teens can enjoy books and fun, free events at the library.

Kids and teens who read (or are read to) for 10n hours will get a prize book and a sticker. All reading is encouraged, in any language and through any device – audiobooks count. The summer reading program kicked off June 1 and readers have until Sept. 10 to collect their prizes.

Reading over the summer helps students maintain and improve reading skills gained during the school year. It also encourages a lifelong love for reading, the library system noted.

“Summer Reading gives us a chance to inspire a new generation of readers,” said Sno-Isle Libraries Director of Community Libraries Diane Lai. “Many of our customers recall summer reading programs as their first connection point with the library.”

This year’s summer reading theme is All Together Now, highlighting the power of libraries and reading to unite communities and people of all ages. “Books give us a glimpse into other experiences and cultures, helping us to feel more connected and knowledgeable about the world,” Sno-Isle Libraries said.

In 2022, the summer reading program had 5,537 finishers, surpassing 2019 pre-pandemic participation. Together, participants logged close to 2.3 million minutes of reading. Across the library district, 3,457 kids and teens attended one of the 88 summer programs. Sno-Isle Libraries also has a longstanding partnership with the Boys & Girls Club, delivering a book for every enrolled child — in 2022, over 1,500 books were delivered.

To participate, visit a community library or go to sno-isle.org.

