Sno-Isle Libraries reports on latest state audit findings

Sno-Isle Libraries reported that for the 32nd year in a row, it has received a clean audit from the Washington State Auditor’s Office.

The latest in the string of official reports are the accountability audit for the period Jan. 1, 2016- Dec. 31, 2017, and the financial statements audit for the period Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2017. All audit reports are available on the State Auditor’s Office website by searching for Sno-Isle Regional Library.

“The auditors are very thorough when they review our systems, processes, practices and records,” Administrative Services Director Gary Sitzman said in a Sno-Isle announcement. “Taxpayers who contribute library levy funding through property taxes can be assured that our record of clean audits reflects the serious attention we apply to financial management and stewardship.”

According to the auditor’s office, accountability audits assess whether public funds and assets are protected and accounted for, and that government agencies are following laws and regulations. Financial statement audits assess whether state and local government financial reports are accurate and complete.

“We are committed to maintaining a strong system of internal controls, financial reporting integrity, and being accountable for the public’s resources,” Sitzman said. “These audit results are the result of the ongoing efforts of library-district staff members dedicated to serving the public. We also appreciate the strong cooperative relationship established with our local State Auditor’s Office team.”