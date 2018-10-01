Sno-Isle Libraries presents Tech Pros classes to help keep personal data safe

Sno-Isle Libraries is offering a new series of technology classes focusing on some of the most requested and concerning subjects of the day.

This fall, the Tech Pros series will have four classes aimed at keeping personal data safe on the web. The classes include information on password safety, tech support scams, identity theft and protecting the digital legacies of loved ones after their death.

Three of these classes will be offered at the nearby Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier libraries:

Oct. 10: Preventing and Responding to Identity Theft . Mountlake Terrace Library (23300 58th Ave. W.), 6-7:30 p.m.

. Mountlake Terrace Library (23300 58th Ave. W.), 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20: Safe Access Options: Making/Managing Passwords . Brier Library (23303 Brier Rd.), 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

. Brier Library (23303 Brier Rd.), 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 27: Staying Clear of Tech Support Scams. Lynnwood Library (19200 44th Ave. W.), 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Specific classes, dates and locations for additional Tech Pros classes are all in the Sno-Isle Libraries events calendar — just search for “Tech Pros.”