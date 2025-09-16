Sno-Isle Libraries presents ‘Online Trivia: Back to School for Adults’ Sept. 17

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Join Sno-Isle Libraries for a random grab bag of trivia questions in Online Trivia: Back to School for Adults edition from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17. Grab your favorite beverage, call your friends and settle in for a night of pub trivia – right in the comfort of your own home.

Team members are not required and teams of one are absolutely fine. If you are playing with team members who are sharing your screen/device, only one team member need register. If team members are located in different households, at least one member of each household should register for trivia.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins. If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will include the Zoom link.

Learn more and register here.