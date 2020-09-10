Sno-Isle Libraries offers remote printing services for all customers

Sno-Isle Libraries customers can remotely print documents once again from home or on the go and pick them up at a community library or have them returned by mail.

For customers who don’t have a computer or internet access but need to print a document, reference librarians offering printing help are just a phone call away.

Customers can print files in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint formats; PDF and XPS file formats; and graphics or pictures that are saved as bmp, dib, gif, jfif, jif, jpe, jpeg, jpg, png, tif or tiff formats. To print the body of an email, save it as a PDF or other supported format.

Customers will have a weekly $7 credit in Papercut for print jobs. Copies on letter or legal paper cost 10 cents per page for black ink, 50 cents for color ink. Copies on 11×17 paper cost 20 cents per page for black ink, $1 for color ink. All copies are single sided on standard white paper.

To start printing, visit sno-isle.org/help/remote-printing and log onto the Remote Printing Web Portal with a Sno-Isle Libraries card number and personal identification number. On a mobile device, tap View in Desktop Mode from the bottom of the Summary.

From the menu on the left, choose Web Print, then click Submit a Job.

Choose a virtual printer based on paper size and ink (black or color). Click the Print Options and Account Selection button to choose the number of copies, then choose the Upload Documents button. Drag files into the highlighted box or browse files by selecting Upload from Computer, then click on Upload and Complete.

Print jobs pending release will say “Held in Queue” under status. All customer files are held in the print queue for 48 hours before they are automatically deleted. Customers can also delete any print job in the same window.

To release a print job, click the Notify Library button. After the form opens, select a library to print the job, enter your library card number and click submit. Library staff will get notification to release that print job. Allow two business hours for your documents to be printed and made available for contact–free pick up or prepared for return by mail.

When the print job is complete, staff will clip a cover sheet to the customer’s pages and may place the pages in a paper bag without examining them. Although staff will strive to protect the privacy of library customers, complete confidentiality may not be possible.

On arrival at the community library where the print job was sent, call the pickup notification number listed outside the building. A library staff member will verify the customer’s name or library card number and deliver the print order.

Customers may call a community library for Remote Printing customer service or use Sno-Isle Libraries online services LibChat or Book-a-Librarian for assistance. Customers who don’t have a computer or internet access can call a Sno-Isle Libraries reference desk and get help to print materials.

There are some guidelines.

In order to maintain coronavirus quarantine standards, customers will not be able to supply their own paper, and photocopying and scanning will not be available.

Customers are limited to the weekly $7 credit in Papercut for print jobs. Papercut will automatically stop processing print jobs when the $7 credit is reached. Additional printing exceeding the $7 credit will not be available.

Use of temporary internet passes is not available.

Due to network security issues, staff will not be able to print documents from any customer-supplied portable devices, including USB flash drives, tablets, smartphones or laptops.