Sno-Isle Libraries offers free Microsoft certification test

Recent college graduate Mathew Kleinman knows that employers want to hire people who know their stuff.

And while the 23-year-old also knows how to get around Microsoft Office software and make it work, he saw that getting certified could improve his job prospects in office settings.

Now Kleinman has certificates to prove his knowledge of Microsoft Word and PowerPoint, courtesy of Sno-Isle Libraries and the Washington State Library. He intends to get more.

“I heard that Sno Isle (Libraries) was offering free certifications from their Facebook page,” the Mountlake Terrace resident said. “I already had some experience with Microsoft Office so I thought it would be a good thing to do.”

Proctored certifications are available for Microsoft Office Specialist, Microsoft Technology Associate Specialist, Microsoft Technical, Adobe Certified Associate, Internet Computing Core Certification (IC3), Quickbooks and Unity Certified User. Sno-Isle Libraries does not charge customers for the certification exams.

Kleinman said he prepared for the proctored certification tests by using the free online learning service Gmetrix, provided by Washington State Libraries.

“They have courses on each of the different certifications and go step by step, so you have the best chance at passing the exam,” he said.

Sno-Isle Libraries offers its customers free access to Lynda.com and its array of software training programs.

Kleinman plans to expand his Microsoft Office proficiency with additional certifications in Excel, Access and Outlook.

“I hope to gain a larger range of job opportunities with these certifications in the future,” he said.

Sno-Isle Libraries Adult Services Librarian Emily Felt thinks Kleinman is on the right track and wants other customers to follow his lead.

“Sno-Isle Libraries is delighted to support Microsoft certifications for your resume, no matter which stage in your career you might be in,” she said.

Kleinman is glad he earned the certifications through Sno-Isle Libraries.

“As a whole, the testing process has met my expectations and has been a positive experience,” he said. “I would recommend it to anyone looking to learn more about Microsoft Office and for those also looking to expand their career opportunities.”

Kleinman offered his suggestions to those who want to pursue Microsoft Office certifications at Sno-Isle Libraries.

“I would suggest giving yourself a couple of weeks to study on Gmetrix before taking the exam,” he said. “Even if you have experience with Microsoft Office, there are specific ways to do things on the exam and Gmetrix does a great job at getting you ready. If you end up failing the practice exam the first time that’s OK, because it gives you experience with the exam and you’ll be more likely to pass it.”

Felt believes that Kleinman’s certifications will help him land a job sooner than later.

“We know that Microsoft Office skills are some of the most commonly requested skills on job listings in Washington state,” she said. “We’re here to support our customers in proving that they have those skills and help them land their next job.”

To learn more about Sno-Isle Libraries online proctoring program and the full range of Microsoft certifications and to register, visit sno-isle.org/blogs/post/online-proctoring.