Sno-Isle Libraries offers free back-to-school resources for students and families

School begins next week, and a library card from Sno-Isle Libraries can help students and families get off to a good start.

Access free support with your library card:

1. Connect to online tutors and writing help with Brainfuse HelpNow, opens a new window. Seven days a week, 1-11 p.m. in English and Spanish.

Research by subject for your next project:

2. Explore a variety of topics with Gale in Context: Elementary, Middle School, or High School.

– Learn about countries and states with CultureGrams.

– Dive into STEM with Science Reference Source.

– Create timelines of important events with World Book Timelines.

– Find test prep guides and practice tests with Peterson’s Test and Career Prep.

3. Print out assignments.

4. Borrow a laptop or Wi-Fi hotspot.

Done with your homework?

– Download eBooks and audiobooks on OverDrive Kids, OverDrive Teens or Cloud Library.

– Read comics on Hoopla.

– Enjoy interactive books on Scholastic BookFlix.