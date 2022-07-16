Sno-Isle Libraries ‘Leaving Lightly’ virtual event July 19 focused on getting your affairs in order

Sno-Isle Libraries is hosting a virtual event Tuesday, July 19, to help participants settle their affairs before they die.

“Leaving Lightly: Getting Your Affairs in Order so All You Leave Behind is Love” is a one-hour session with host Jan Kraft about mortality, the reasons individuals should get their affairs in order themselves and what can happen if they don’t.

The online event will run from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, and will be recorded for later viewing on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel.

The event is free to all but registration is required to attend.

Email askus@sno-isle.libanswers.com with any questions.