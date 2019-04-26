Sno-Isle Libraries’ Issues That Matter series to start April 29

Sno-Isle Libraries is launching its 2019 Issues That Matter series of community discussions, with five events focused on four areas of impacts related to growth:

Environment

Transportation

Employment

Housing

The events are scheduled for libraries in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Monroe and Oak Harbor:

Disappearing Farmland: Population Growth and Food Supply Sustainability

April 29, 6:30-8 p.m.

Monroe Library

Facilitator: Linda Neunzig, Snohomish County Agriculture Coordinator

Panelists: Sam Low, Snohomish County Council Member Nick Bratton, Forterra Robin Fay, PCC Farmland Trust Bobbi Lindemulder, Snohomish County Conservation District Neil Subhash, Present Tense farm Leah Werkhoven, Werkhoven dairy



Transportation: Getting from Here to There

May 14, 6:30-8 p.m.

Lynnwood Library

Facilitator: Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of My Edmonds News and publisher of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

Panelists: David Kleitsch, Director of Economic Development for the City of Lynnwood Roland Behee, Manager of Planning for Community Transit Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Mountlake Terrace Mayor Sound Transit representative



Employment: Working on Future Jobs

May 21, 6:30-8 p.m.

Marysville Library

Facilitator: Jon Nehring, Mayor of Marysville

Panelists: Barb Tolbert, Mayor of Arlington Nate Nehring, Snohomish County Council Member Herman Calzadillas, Employment Solutions Manager at Everett Community College



Housing and Homelessness: Where will we all live?

June 3, 6:30-8 p.m.

Edmonds Library, Plaza Room

Facilitator: Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of My Edmonds News and publisher of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

Panelists: Mindy Woods, Formerly Homeless Advocate Karin Ellis, Consultant – Kone’ Consulting Aaron Holm, Co-CEO – Blokable



Housing: Where will we all live?

June 4, 6:30-8 p.m.

Oak Harbor Library

Facilitator: Christine Cribb, Executive Director of Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce

Panelists: Steve Powers, Development Services Director, City of Oak Harbor Robin Amadon, Housing Development Director, Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) Joanne Pelant, Housing Resource Coordinator, Island County Meredith Penny, Long Range Planner at Island County Planning & Community Development Learn more at

