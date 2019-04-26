Sno-Isle Libraries’ Issues That Matter series to start April 29

27
0

Sno-Isle Libraries is launching its 2019 Issues That Matter series of community discussions, with five events focused on four areas of impacts related to growth:

  • Environment
  • Transportation
  • Employment
  • Housing

The events are scheduled for libraries in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Monroe and Oak Harbor:

Disappearing Farmland: Population Growth and Food Supply Sustainability

  • April 29, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Monroe Library
  • Facilitator:
    • Linda Neunzig, Snohomish County Agriculture Coordinator
  • Panelists:
    • Sam Low, Snohomish County Council Member
    • Nick Bratton, Forterra
    • Robin Fay, PCC Farmland Trust
    • Bobbi Lindemulder, Snohomish County Conservation District
    • Neil Subhash, Present Tense farm
    • Leah Werkhoven, Werkhoven dairy

Transportation: Getting from Here to There

  • May 14, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Lynnwood Library
  • Facilitator:
    • Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of My Edmonds News and publisher of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.
  • Panelists:
    • David Kleitsch, Director of Economic Development for the City of Lynnwood
    • Roland Behee, Manager of Planning for Community Transit
    • Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Mountlake Terrace Mayor
    • Sound Transit representative

Employment: Working on Future Jobs

  • May 21, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Marysville Library
  • Facilitator:
    • Jon Nehring, Mayor of Marysville
  • Panelists:
    • Barb Tolbert, Mayor of Arlington
    • Nate Nehring, Snohomish County Council Member
    • Herman Calzadillas, Employment Solutions Manager at Everett Community College

Housing and Homelessness: Where will we all live?

  • June 3, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Edmonds Library, Plaza Room
  • Facilitator:
    • Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of My Edmonds News and publisher of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.
  • Panelists:
    • Mindy Woods, Formerly Homeless Advocate
    • Karin Ellis, Consultant – Kone’ Consulting
    • Aaron Holm, Co-CEO – Blokable

Housing: Where will we all live?

  • June 4, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Oak Harbor Library
  • Facilitator:
    • Christine Cribb, Executive Director of Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce
  • Panelists:
      • Steve Powers, Development Services Director, City of Oak Harbor
      • Robin Amadon, Housing Development Director, Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI)
      • Joanne Pelant, Housing Resource Coordinator, Island County
      • Meredith Penny, Long Range Planner at Island County Planning & Community Development

    Learn more at

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!