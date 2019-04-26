Sno-Isle Libraries’ Issues That Matter series to start April 29

Sno-Isle Libraries is launching its 2019 Issues That Matter series of community discussions, with five events focused on four areas of impacts related to growth:
- Environment
- Transportation
- Employment
- Housing
The events are scheduled for libraries in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Monroe and Oak Harbor:
Disappearing Farmland: Population Growth and Food Supply Sustainability
- April 29, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Monroe Library
- Facilitator:
- Linda Neunzig, Snohomish County Agriculture Coordinator
- Panelists:
- Sam Low, Snohomish County Council Member
- Nick Bratton, Forterra
- Robin Fay, PCC Farmland Trust
- Bobbi Lindemulder, Snohomish County Conservation District
- Neil Subhash, Present Tense farm
- Leah Werkhoven, Werkhoven dairy
Transportation: Getting from Here to There
- May 14, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Lynnwood Library
- Facilitator:
- Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of My Edmonds News and publisher of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.
- Panelists:
- David Kleitsch, Director of Economic Development for the City of Lynnwood
- Roland Behee, Manager of Planning for Community Transit
- Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Mountlake Terrace Mayor
- Sound Transit representative
Employment: Working on Future Jobs
- May 21, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Marysville Library
- Facilitator:
- Jon Nehring, Mayor of Marysville
- Panelists:
- Barb Tolbert, Mayor of Arlington
- Nate Nehring, Snohomish County Council Member
- Herman Calzadillas, Employment Solutions Manager at Everett Community College
Housing and Homelessness: Where will we all live?
- June 3, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Edmonds Library, Plaza Room
- Facilitator:
- Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of My Edmonds News and publisher of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.
- Panelists:
- Mindy Woods, Formerly Homeless Advocate
- Karin Ellis, Consultant – Kone’ Consulting
- Aaron Holm, Co-CEO – Blokable
Housing: Where will we all live?
- June 4, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Oak Harbor Library
- Facilitator:
- Christine Cribb, Executive Director of Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce
- Panelists:
- Steve Powers, Development Services Director, City of Oak Harbor
- Robin Amadon, Housing Development Director, Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI)
- Joanne Pelant, Housing Resource Coordinator, Island County
- Meredith Penny, Long Range Planner at Island County Planning & Community Development
