Sno-Isle Libraries events and classes for June

While the weather in June may get you thinking about being outdoors more, Sno-Isle Libraries is going to tempt you to come inside with a number of special events and classes. Here are a select few at library branches in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

Brier Library, 23303 Brier Road

Eric Ode Presents: Space Dog from Planet K-9

— Saturday, June 22; 11 a.m. – noon

— Children’s author, songwriter and poet Eric Ode presents a music-filled space adventure about an alien who had crashed landed on Earth and desperately needs repairs to his spaceship

— The program is the Brier Library’s kickoff to the Explore Summer reading and discovery program for ages 5 through 14

Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.

Issues That Matter: Where Will We All Live? A Conversation About Housing and Homelessness

— Tuesday, June 3; 6:30 – 8 p.m.

— Discussion of the challenges and opportunities surrounding housing and homelessness in the Edmonds community

— Panelists include Karin Ellis, consultant at Kone’ Consulting; Aaron Holm, co-CEO of Blokable; Mindy Woods, formerly homeless advocate. Moderated by Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of MyEdmondsNews.com

Space Quest with Idea Hatch

— Tuesday, June 18; 4 – 5 p.m.

— Program of space exploration that includes testing meteorites with robots, peering into an infinity star box and creating a planetary object and watching it orbit in space

— The program is the Edmonds Library’s kickoff to the Explore Summer reading and discovery program for ages 5 through 14

— For ages 5 and up

Four-Color Reality: How Comic Books and the Real World Shape Each Other

— Saturday, June 29; 3 – 4:30 p.m.

— Journalist and educator T. Andrew Wahl shows how comic books provide a fascinating lens through which our past, present and potential can be viewed

— The program is courtesy of the Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau

— For ages teens through adults

Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

U is for Ukelele

— Tuesday, June 11; 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

— Musicians lead an interactive performance of nursery rhymes, stories, skits and original songs to celebrate reading and the alphabet

— For toddlers ages 19-35 months and their families

Volunteers of America & 2-1-1 Resource Table

— Tuesday, June 11; 1 – 4 p.m.

— A community resource advocate from Volunteers of America will speak about finding housing, clothing, meals, rent and utility assistance, support services, medical help and more

— For all ages

Gravity Catastrophe

— Wednesday, June 26; 4 – 5 p.m.

— The Zaniac, Seattle magician and master juggler Alex Zerbe, will bring a show combining a tornado of juggling skills with a whirlwind of scientific knowledge about gravity

— The program is the Lynnwood Library’s kickoff to the Explore Summer reading and discovery program for ages 5 through 14

— For all ages

Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Keys to Successful Network Building for Job Seekers

— Monday, June 10; 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

— Learn tips, tricks and actionable ways to grow your professional network, how to make a lasting first-impression and how to set networking goals

— Presented by Susan Perreault, Program Director for the Washington Women\s Business Center, and Robin Paster, facilitator with the Professional Networking Group of WorkSource

— Registration is required at https://sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1965377.

Beachwatchers Storytime

–Wednesday, June 12; 10 – 11 a.m.

— Program includes stories and activities that include learning about critters and their environment, beach etiquette and exploring low tide at local beaches

— For preschoolers and their families

Gravity Catastrophe

— Wednesday, June 26; 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

— The Zaniac, Seattle magician and master juggler Alex Zerbe, will bring a show combining a tornado of juggling skills with a whirlwind of scientific knowledge about gravity

— The program is the Mountlake Terrace Library’s kickoff to the Explore Summer reading and discovery program for ages 5 through 14

— For all ages

For a listing of all classes and events at Sno-Isle Libraries, click https://www.sno-isle.org/events.