Sno-Isle Libraries branches to be expanding hours starting July 1

Beginning July 1, Sno-Isle Libraries will be adding 100 open hours across its community library system each week. Many libraries will open at 9 a.m. and remain open later into the evening. Here are the hours for nearby libraries
Brier
Tuesday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Edmonds
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
Lynnwood
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
