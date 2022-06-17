Sno-Isle Libraries branches to be expanding hours starting July 1

Beginning July 1, Sno-Isle Libraries will be adding 100 open hours across its community library system each week. Many libraries will open at 9 a.m. and remain open later into the evening. Here are the hours for nearby libraries

Brier
Tuesday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Edmonds
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Lynnwood
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace
Monday-Thursday:  9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

