Sno-Isle Libraries Board of Trustees seeking applicants for open position

The Sno-Isle Board of Trustees is seeking candidates of Snohomish County residents to fill one position to complete a partial term expiring Jan. 1, 2020.

The seven-member Board of Trustees is the governing body for Sno-Isle Libraries, an intercounty rural library district serving Snohomish and Island counties. Five trustees are appointed by the Snohomish County Council and two by the Island County Commission.

The board sets policies, the annual budget, supervises the work of the executive director and determines the general direction of the library district. The board is established under the laws of the State of Washington. Trustees represent the Library District to the community and advocate for the library district at the local and state levels.

For this position, applicants must live in Snohomish County and be committed to the principle and philosophy of a tax-supported public library. Additionally, trustees are expected to support the mission of the library district “to be a community doorway to reading, resources, and lifelong learning, and to be a center for people, ideas and culture.” Trustees serve as volunteers; their business expenses are reimbursed. Regular meetings are on the fourth Monday of each month.

Applications are due no later than Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, to Lia Belcher, Sno-Isle Libraries, 7312 35th Ave. N.E., Marysville, WA 98271. Applications will be evaluated by a committee of Sno-Isle Libraries Trustees and community members, and the selected candidate must be approved by the Snohomish County Council.

For additional information about the Board of Trustees, to request an application, or to request any assistance in completing the nomination form because of a disability, contact Lia Belcher at 360-651-7002.