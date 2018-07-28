Sno-Isle Libraries begins interviews in search for new executive director

Sno-Isle Libraries is moving toward naming a new executive director, according to an update released Friday.

“We are looking at some excellent candidates and are confident that the creative and far-sighted leader we are looking for is among them,” Board President Marti Anamosa said. “We expect to select someone who will guide us through the continuing evolution of public libraries while building on Sno-Isle Libraries’ outstanding record of customer service and financial stewardship.”

The deadline for first-consideration applications was July 1. The search committee narrowed the list of applicants and conducted initial interviews July 26-27 with semifinalists.

In mid-August, finalists will have formal interviews with the Board of Trustees and participate in activities such as informal receptions with library staff and community members. A decision is anticipated in late August.

The executive director position is hired by the Board of Trustees. A three-member committee including Board President Marti Anamosa and trustees Susan Kostick and Rico Tessandore is working on the search with the assistance of Library Strategies International LLC.

Jonalyn Woolf-Ivory will retire in December after more than 33 years with the library district and the past 16 years as executive director.