Sno-Isle libraries are cool, especially in the heat

In the heat of the summer, finding a way to stay cool can a problem.

Sno-Isle Libraries has a solution: Visit your community library. Of the 23 library buildings, 20 have air conditioning and are open to the public during regular business hours. Open hours can vary from building to building.

Wi-fi is free and available without a library card for those bringing their own device. Along with the events calendar, library staff members have put together a list of 24 things to do at Sno-Isle Libraries while also beating the heat. In extreme heat conditions, especially in the buildings without air conditioning, staff may decide to close for comfort and safety.

Libraries with air conditioning include those in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. The total list follows:



1. Brier Library

2. Camano Island Library

3. Clinton Library

4. Coupeville Library

5. Darrington Library

6. Edmonds Library

7. Freeland Library

8. Granite Falls Library

9. Lakewood/Smokey Point Library

10. Langley Library

11. Lynnwood Library

12. Mariner Library

13. Marysville Library

14. Mill Creek Library

15. Monroe Library

16. Mountlake Terrace Library

17. Mukilteo Library

18. Oak Harbor Library

19. Snohomish Library

20. Sultan Library