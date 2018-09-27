Sno-Isle Libraries adds direct link to voter registration on all public computers

Sno-Isle Libraries is making it easy to register to vote.

Every public computer in the library district now includes a direct link to the Washington State Voter Registration page.

“This will improve access to the state voter registration page and all related information in support of our strategic priority of building civic engagement,” Lead Librarian for Public Computing Anne Murphy said. The district’s 23 community libraries across Snohomish and Island counties have long had printed voter-registration materials available to the public.

“Now, customers who inquire about voter registration throughout the year can be directed to any of our more than 500 public computers to learn more and complete the process,” said Murphy, adding that printed voter-registration materials will continue to be available at all community libraries.

The deadline for online and mail-in voter registration is Oct. 8 to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 6 General Election. That deadline also applies to all address changes, name changes and other updates. New voters may register in-person by the Oct. 29 deadline at county elections offices.

Sno-Isle Libraries is collaborating with League of Women Voters groups in Snohomish and Island counties on six candidate forums, hosted at community libraries. The library district maintains an elections page complete with voter and ballot information, including descriptions of ballot measures.

–Story courtesy the Sno-Isle Libraries blog