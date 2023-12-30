Sno-Isle Genealogical Society presents ‘Now What? Next Steps with your DNA Results’ Jan. 3

You received or gave a DNA test kit for Christmas, but what do you do when you get the results? During the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s Wednesday, Jan. 3 meeeting, society member Craig Gowens will help you on your next steps and take questions on how to best use the results to advance — or start — your family history journey.
The in-person meeting is from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 3 in the Wickers Building., 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood, and isopen to members and the general public. The in-person presentation is also available on Zoom at https://bit.ly/SIGSJan24.
