Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is starting its fall meetings with a program Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., via Zoom. Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is starting its fall meetings with a program Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., via Zoom.

The topic, “FamilySearch – Tips and Tricks,” will be presented by Janice and Keith Allred and will discuss ideas on how to maximize your use of FamilySearch using the powerful tools available to you.