Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to meet May 3 in Lynnwood

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will meet on Wednesday, May 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Wicker’s Bldg., 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

. Corey Smith will share his false starts, missteps and surprises on his way to a solid proof and a new set of research techniques. The meeting is open to the general public and will be live-streamed on the Society’s Facebook page

Anyone joining via the live-stream will be able to ask questions and comment in real time.