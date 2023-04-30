Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to meet May 3 in Lynnwood

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will meet on Wednesday, May 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Wicker’s Bldg., 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.
Corey Smith will share his false starts, missteps and surprises on his way to a solid proof and a new set of research techniques. The meeting is open to the general public and will be live-streamed on the Society’s Facebook page.
Anyone joining via the live-stream will be able to ask questions and comment in real time.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.