Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to host speaker Kent Morgan at Jan. 8 meeting

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is inviting community members to begin the new year by attending its monthly meetings, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8 in its new meeting place in the Wicker’s Building at Heritage Park in Lynnwood

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. with a program at 7 p.m. by Kent Morgan, an avid researcher and life enhancement speaker. His topic is the Oregon Trail. Guests are invited to attend.

The two-story Wicker’s building has been moved a few times and is now an events venue. It also is home to a small museum on its second floor, which is open during regular hours 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heritage Park is located at 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.