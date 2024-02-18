Sno-Isle Genealogical Society sponsoring The Tool Shed study group Feb. 21

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society invites you to join them virtually from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 for the inaugural meeting of The Tool Shed, the society’s study group dedicated to methods, techniques and tools for genealogical research. The group is a peer-to-peer learning environment where participants ask questions, share ideas, encourage one another and get a little more hands-on than in a lecture setting.

The agenda for this first meeting is:

Introduction to how The Tool Shed is intended to work. Topic of the month: Separating research and documentation. Do you use your family tree software to capture and organize your research or do you do that elsewhere and only add the facts into your tree when you are confident they are correct? ‘Round the room: What’s your favorite “tool” for genealogy research? Q&A: What are you struggling with? How can we help? Agenda setting: Set the agenda for March. (These meetings will always be on the third Wednesday of each month.)

Use https://bit.ly/SIGSToolShed to join via Zoom.

Got a conflict or interested in another topic? Send an email to askus@snoislegenealogy.org. The society hopes to add more programming with a range of topics, formats and times if there is sufficient demand.