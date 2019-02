Sno-Isle Genealogical Society offers a free beginning genealogy class on the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m., lasting about one hour, at the Research Library in Heritage Park, 19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

Learn how to get started with your research, plus tips on getting organized to help you find your ancestors. For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.