Sno-Isle Genealogical Society offering research help Jan. 27 in Lynnwood

Are you out of research ideas to find an elusive ancestor? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, Jan. 27, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

The free 40-minute class will be conducted by experienced researcher Margaret Summitt.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message in a clear voice. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment. If the four sessions are filled, you will be placed on a waiting list for the next “brick wall” day.