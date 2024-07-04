Smoking cessation support group meeting at Verdant on Fridays

The Verdant Health Commission and Triple Point are hosting support group meetings for individuals looking to quit smoking all types of nicotine, including cigarettes and vapes. Meetings are held each Friday beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Verdant’s Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. The group will be lead by Lisa Cannistraci, a licensed substance abuse addictions counselor.

Attendees can to connect and support each other in a peer setting, practice an educational approach to addiction treatment and learn about utilizing available resources for smoking cessation support.

Triple Point will ask participants to sign disclosure and release of liability documents. Triple Point is a nonprofit company offering behavioral health services including substance abuse addictions treatment, individual counseling, support groups and case management resources in the Snohomish, King and Island counties.

You can learn more and sign up to attend here.