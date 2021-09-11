Small crowd gathers in Edmonds to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

While not as large or long as in past years, a COVID-safe 9/11 observance at the Edmonds Fallen Firefighter Memorial drew an estimated 50 people to contemplate and remember during the 20th anniversary Saturday of the horrific event that took more than 3,000 lives.

“With the pandemic still very much a part of our lives, we considered not having a formal observance at all,” said event organizer and South County firefighter Dave “Bronco” Erickson, the driving force behind the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park. “But because 9/11 remains an intensely personal experience for so many, we instead opted to informally spread the word among firefighters and others, but not make any official announcement.”

The observance included a flag ceremony, bagpipes, and bugler Debbie Dawson playing taps. There was also an opportunity for attendees to share their own experiences, remembrances, and thoughts.

South County Fire also created a video of the ceremony, which you can watch here:

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel