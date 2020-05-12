Small business owners invited to attend May 20 webinar on federal contract bidding

Small business owners nationwide are invited to a webinar May 20 to learn about certification guidance and other assistance programs related to bidding for U.S. Department of Transportation contracts.

The Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization — in collaboration with the Departmental Office of Civil Rights — are hosting the webinar. The goal is to provide small businesses nationwide an opportunity to hear about recent Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program certification guidance and programs to assist them.

Presentations during the webinar:

2 p.m., Welcome remarks from Willis Morris, Director, OSDBU

2:05 p.m., DBE program certification updates from Marc Pentino, Associate Director, DBE Program, Departmental Office of Civil Rights

2:15 p.m., Small Business Resources with Mark Costello, Deputy Director, Seattle District Office, Small Business Administration

2:30 p.m., Overview of the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) program with Tiffany Spraggins-Payne, Project Director, Mid Atlantic SBTRC

2:40 p.m., Q&A session

3 p.m. Event concludes

To register, click here.

For additional information, questions or concerns, call 202-366-1930 or email at dot-osdbu@dot.gov.