Small Business Administration reopens grant applications for shuttered venue operators

The U.S. Small Business Administration on April 26 will reopen the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal for operators of live venues, live performing arts organizations, museums and movie theatres, as well as live venue promoters, theatrical producers and talent representatives to apply for critical economic relief.

“We recognize the urgency and need to get this program up and running,” said Barb Carson, deputy associate administrator of SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance. “With venue operators in danger of closing, every day that passes by is a day that these businesses cannot afford. We remain dedicated to delivering emergency aid as quickly as possible and will begin reviewing the applications on Saturday as they are submitted.”

While working with vendors to fix technology issues that occurred with the April 8 initial opening, the SBA identified and resolved other concerns and enhanced the applicant experience with the portal. The following updates have been made:

Clarifying and making program documentation more user-friendly;

Improving application portal security mechanisms;

Adding an industry-standard waiting room technology to address the high interest in the program and provide an orderly application process for fair and smooth performance; and

Updating application features, including: a new revenue chart, the ability to upload multiple attachments, and an improved application flow to match the eligible entity types and their respective required documentation.

The SBA has the following tips for eligible applicants:

Applicants will need a smartphone and a multi-factor authenticator app to register and apply;

They should review the SVOG Frequently Asked Questions and Applicant User Guide; and

Prepare required documentation, per the Application Checklist.

For more information and to view applicant resources, visit www.sba.gov/svogrant. For Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal technical assistance such as a password reset, browser suggestions, or how to use the multi-factor authentication with an app and the QR code, applicants can call 1-800-659-2955 or, for the deaf and hard-of-hearing 1-800-877-8339 and follow the prompts to SVOG assistance.