Slow Down, Move Over emphasis patrol scheduled for June 22-24

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers will conduct a statewide “Slow Down, Move Over” emphasis from June 22-24.

The purpose is to help both troopers and citizens get home safe by bringing awareness to the move-over law. In the last three years, 86 patrol cars were hit and 32 troopers injured.

RCW 46.61.212 – Approaching Emergency Zones is the move-over law. The law was recently updated and now includes work zones. It requires that vehicles approaching an emergency or work zone should proceed with due caution, slow down and if safe move over, or change lanes.

An emergency or work zone vehicle includes:

o Authorized emergency vehicle using audible or visual signals

o Tow truck making use of visual red lights

o Other vehicles providing roadside assistance using warning lights

o Police vehicle displaying a flashing, blinking or alternating emergency light.

o Stationary or slow moving highway construction or maintenance vehicle, solid waste vehicle, or utility service vehicle making use of flashing or warning lights.

An Emergency or Work Zone is the adjacent lanes of the roadway, and includes two hundred feet before and after the emergency or work zone vehicle.

If there are two lanes going in the same direction, move completely into the left lane.

The penalty is $214 and cannot be waived or reduced.

The Washington State Patrol contacted 3,836 drivers for the move over violation in 2017.