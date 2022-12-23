Slick roads make driving a challenge Friday

Icy roads contributed to hazardous driving conditions throughout the Puget Sound region Friday, and Mountlake Terrace was no exception.
The City of Mountlake Terrace noted via Twitter that city hall and the Recreation Pavilion were closed Friday. “All city roads are covered with black ice from the freezing rain,” the city said. Four plow trucks were out sanding and salting, and a crew was helping people who spun out due to ice.
Driving conditions were expected to improve by early afternoon with warmer temperatures and increasing rain.
For those wondering about garbage collection in Mountlake Terrace this week, Waste Management canceled its residential and commercial service due to hazardous driving conditions. The company said it will collect materials missed at no extra charge when service resumes next week.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.