Sky Zone trampoline park to open in Mountlake Terrace July 28

Indoor trampoline park Sky Zone announced Wednesday it will open the doors at its newest location in Mountlake Terrace — at Terrace Station, 24000 Van Ry Blvd., on Sunday, July 28.

In addition, Sky Zone Mountlake Terrace will host a grand opening event on Friday, Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will include free jumps for the first 100 guests, a live DJ, ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials, giveaways, games and more.

“Mountlake Terrace is a fast-growing and vibrant neighborhood and we are excited to offer its residents a new and engaging way to stay active, create lasting memories and enjoy quality time together,” said Shawn Hassel, CEO of Sky Zone. “As we open the doors to our ninth park in the Pacific Northwest, we welcome the surrounding communities to join us in celebrating this exciting new addition to Snohomish County.”

Spanning over 32,300 square feet, Sky Zone Mountlake Terrace said in a press release that it offers a diverse array of trampoline park attractions including “AirCourt Dodgeball that inspires friendly competition, a Kids Soft Play area ideal for the youngest jumpers, springy Air Courts that give guests an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring goals, a Drop Slide and Zip Line for the most fearless fliers and an interactive iWall that immerses players in an interactive play experience.”

The facility also offers seven party rooms for birthday celebration, team events or school functions – with set up, clean up and hosting all included.