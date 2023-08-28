Sky Zone to open in Mountlake Terrace later this year

Family entertainment park Sky Zone is opening a new location in Mountlake Terrace in the second quarter of 2024. Located at 24000 Van Ry Blvd., the park will be located in the Terrace Station mixed-used development, located next to the Evergreen Academy Montessori School. The Snohomish County park will be Sky Zone’s ninth in the Pacific Northwest.

“Our target audience is young families, and we have been looking for the perfect opportunity to introduce the Sky Zone experience to the parents and children of the northern Seattle suburbs,” said Mike Revak, chief business officer of Sky Zone. “As we open new owned and franchise locations across the U.S., we’re pursuing unique real estate opportunities within increasingly popular mixed-use models and big box retail locations such as the newly announced Sky Zone Chicago in a former Buy Buy Baby.”

Sky Zone gives children the freedom to run, jump and play on a mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, where the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for the most fearless fliers; interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

Sky Zone offers birthday, team and school parties – with setup, cleanup and hosting included. Sky Zone also provides memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.