Sky Zone to celebrate Mountlake Terrace grand opening with giveaways, activities Aug. 30

Sky Zone will celebrate the grand opening of its newest park in Mountlake Terrace from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3. The park is located at 24000 Van Ry Blvd., part of the Terrace Station mixed-use development.

The first 100 guests to arrive at the grand opening event will receive free jump time with the purchase of SkySocks, along with a Sky Zone branded dodgeball. There will be music from a live DJ and giveaways happening every 30 minutes, with the chance to win four free annual Sky Zone memberships, two Epic Party Packages, VIP passes and free SkySocks with the purchase of an annual membership. Other grand opening festivities for attendees include a free throw contest, limbo, a ninja course race and a dance contest.

Spanning over 32,300 square feet, Sky Zone Mountlake Terrace offers trampoline park attractions that include AirCourt Dodgeball, a Kids Soft Play area for the youngest jumpers, springy Air Courts that give guests an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring goals, and a Drop Slide and Zip Line.