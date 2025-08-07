Skull found in Mountlake Terrace gets a facial reconstruction

A team from the Snohomish County Medical Examiners Office has reconstructed the face of a human skull that was found at a Mountlake Terrace home Jan. 14.

Medical investigator Jane Jorgensen said in an interview with MLT News that the deceased is “female, mostly likely white, Hispanic or mixed race,” between 21-65 years old, and has been dead for at least two years. NamUs, a national database of people who are missing or unidentified, states that the year of death could be as far back as 1950.

Jorgensen said that the residence on 46th Avenue West was sold in December 2024, and a construction worker who was renovating the residence found the skull in the basement in a bucket.

“Only a cranium was found, no other human remains,” Jorgensen said. “We do not know at this point why it was in a bucket.” .

Forensic artist Natalie Murry, who is based in Texas and reconstructed the skull, said that the reconstruction method is the same as that used in archaeology. After receiving a report about the deceased’s gender, probable ancestry and other details, Murry said she photographed the skull from several angles, primarily the front and profiles. She also took photos of the upper palate and a birds-eye view of the skull.

“I open the photos up in my drawing software, and I do a drawing directly on top of the photo,” Murray said. “This allows me to zoom in and out on the photo to see details, which I had already noted while at the [medical examiner’s] office. Indications on the bone show me where the features attach, and I allow for specific depths for muscle and skin on top of the bone. There are calculations to determine the shape and size of the nose that are done from the profile photo.”

Murry said she emailed the digital drawing to the medical examiner, who recently requested the public’s help in identifying the deceased.

“We find they get more leads with a drawing than just an article without any pictures,” she said. “People pay more attention when there’s an image to go with the story, and it can be a powerful tool to help get some new leads to follow on a case that has been stalled.”

Jorgensen said that this case is still under investigation, and a laboratory is attempting to get a DNA profile to be uploaded to CODIS, a national DNA database maintained by the FBI. She added that there have been no records of human remains found in Mountlake Terrace in recent history.

“The first step is to identify the remains, then law enforcement will continue their investigation into how the remains came to be where they were found, and what happened leading up to the death,” Jorgensen said. “We have received hundreds of tips on this case and are working diligently through them to discover the identity of the decedent.”

She suggested that any family and friends of a missing person consider the following resources to help find their loved one: