Skate for Love fundraiser in Lynnwood April 9 to benefit Ukraine relief

The Seattle Skating Club is hosting a Skate for Love fundraising event Saturday, April 9 in Lynnwood to benefit the Ukraine Relief Fund iMiracle Project.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Ice Center, 19805 68th Ave. W. The entry fee is $10 and skate rental is $3.
