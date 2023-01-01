Skandia Folkdance Society hosting free dance in Lynnwood Jan. 6

Skandia Folkdance Society is hosting its First Friday Dance this Friday, Jan. 6, from 7:30–10:30 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.
This is the society’s annual all-comers dance. Everyone gets in free, and the music is provided by Skandia musicians and friends, with beginner-friendly dances.
Don Meyers and Kathi Ploeger will teach polka as well as some lively dances from Denmark, selected to be enjoyed by all.
