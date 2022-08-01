Skandia Folkdance Society First Friday dance Aug. 5

Skandia Folk Dance Society will hold an in-person First Friday Dance on Friday, Aug. 5 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.
The evening begins with a dance class at 7:30-8:30 p.m. featuring Tokyo Polka. Dancing follows, with music provided by Bokpojkarna
Cost is $10 for Skandia members and $15 for nonmembers. Kids are free.
Learn more at the society’s website.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.