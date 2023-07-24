Skandia Folk Dance Society to host First Friday Dance in Lynnwood Aug. 4

Skandia Folk Dance Society’s First Friday Dance is set for 7:30-10:30 pm. Friday, Aug. 4 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Lisa Brooks and Pat Pi will teach Rørospols, which comes from the old mining town of Røros in eastern Norway.

The five-member Metrognomes, inspired by the magical little people of the north, will provide ctunes for the evening. Admission is $15; $10 for Skandia members.

Learn more here.